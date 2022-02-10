SpinOne for Salesforce allows enterprises to secure and manage Salesforce data

Spin Technology released its new backup solution for Salesforce, helping enterprises control and mitigate Salesforce data-related cyber risks.

As organizations continue to use hundreds of SaaS-based applications, and new vulnerabilities continue to emerge, data protection proves to be critical. In fact, a CISOs survey conducted by IDC in 2021 found that 98% of their companies suffered at least one cloud data breach compared to 79% in 2020. SpinOne offers a multifunctional platform for SaaS data protection for mission-critical SaaS applications including Google Workspace, Microsoft Office 365 and now, Salesforce.

“As the number of mission-critical SaaS Apps is growing constantly, an average enterprise organization utilizes from 45 to 57 small security tools to cover their security needs. It makes the security operations process too complicated and cost-ineffective. Now enterprises are moving towards utilizing the All-in-One SaaS data protection approach to solve big cybersecurity issues in one platform, helping eliminate multiple invoices, multiple dashboards, multiple support desks, and get full visibility over SaaS data security,” said Dmitry Dontov, the CEO and Founder of Spin Technology. “Our new product SaaS Backup for Salesforce is one step towards the All-in-One SaaS Data Protection platform that expands our SaaS offering significantly and allows enterprises to protect and manage Google Workspace, Office 365, and now Salesforce data in the most efficient way.”

Spin Technology is introducing a new solution, SpinOne for Salesforce. With SpinOne for Salesforce, organizations can protect their sales pipeline from data loss or corruption by backing up all objects and classifications. The new solution includes many key features, including the ability to:

Backup all types of Salesforce queryable data and metadata

Recover a single data entry, object relations, or the entire organization

Compare and export changes that have been made to Salesforce data and metadata

Get visibility on changes to your Salesforce data to take timely action

Backup, compare, and recover data and metadata from your Sandbox

Enjoy faster backup, comparison, and recovery due to the unique use of 2 APIs

99.9% SLA for data recovery along with secure AES-256 Encryption

Set up API Limitations for Salesforce by Admins