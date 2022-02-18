InQuest and OPSWAT join forces to offer email security solution for enterprises

InQuest announced its reseller agreement with OPSWAT, the global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP), with cybersecurity solutions protection for both the IT and Operational Technology (OT) systems of the enterprise.

InQuest’s Deep File inspection and RetroHunting, combined with OPSWAT’s Multi-AV and Sandbox, offers customers the ultimate email security solution.

Defense in-depth

Threats from malware have become more complex and pervasive. Perimeter security defenses are no longer effective enough for securing networks from threats embedded within files and email attachments. Pairing the InQuest platform with the MetaDefender Core solution ensures that malware cannot sneak past your defenses. Leveraging InQuest’s patented identification and transformation of files traversing the network and MetaDefender Platform’s signature and heuristic-based ability to analyze files quickly across many anti-malware engines provides our customers with the in-depth defense necessary to detect new, complex attacks.

Embedded content inspection

InQuest provides administrators with a network-based solution that inspects weaponized application content and performs Deep File Inspection (DFI) capable of detecting malware that evades traditional security defenses. InQuest can identify and inspect network connections and files over the most commonly used network protocols, looking for any malicious content; following this analysis, InQuest catalogs and reports on all network session data and application content that flows through the network.

Detect and prevent threats

MetaDefender Platform ensures that the platform can quickly scan files and email attachments with multiple anti-malware engines to detect and block threats. Combining up to 30 anti-malware engines from vendors like Trend, ESET, Symantec, McAfee, and many others, MetaDefender Platform technology increases the detection rate for all types of malware without the hassle of licensing, integrating, and maintaining multiple anti-malware engines. Engines integrated into the MetaDefender Platform solution are optimized for fast, high-performance, and simultaneous scanning.