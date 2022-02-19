Code42 appoints Maria Izurieta as CFO

Code42 announced that it appointed Maria Izurieta to its executive team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 15, 2022.

Izurieta brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience to Code42, consistently delivering exponential growth through financial, strategic and operational initiatives for private and publicly-traded technology and emerging companies.

Prior to joining Code42, Izurieta served as CFO of Expel, a managed detection and response provider, achieving a $1B valuation during her tenure. Izurieta, a serial growth stage CFO, was also the CFO of Challenger, 3Pillar Global and Wireless Matrix. She also served as a board member and audit committee chair of ExactEarth, a leading SaaS provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions.

“The digital transformation businesses have gone through in the past few years have led to unprecedented shifts in the cybersecurity space, particularly in how organizations protect corporate data in highly collaborative, cloud-based work environments,” said Izurieta. “My past experiences as a board member, CEO and CFO have allowed me to view businesses through multiple lenses and provide a 360 degree view of the elements required to elevate a business’s success. With Code42’s demonstrated leadership in the IRM space, now is a tremendous time to join the company and help the team further accelerate growth.”

Izurieta joins Code42 after three consecutive years of high growth – the company announced earlier this month it increased its Insider Risk Management (IRM) annual recurring revenue more than 125% in 2021. Code42 is arming organizations with the tools and education they need to make a fundamental shift in the ways company data is protected from theft and loss in today’s collaborative and remote work environment – a focus that will continue to drive Code42’s growth in 2022.

“Our IRM business continues to gain momentum at a rapid pace as we re-shape and modernize the data protection space. It’s vital that we have strong leadership to drive our business through our next phase of growth,” said Code42 president and CEO Joe Payne. “Maria brings a great deal of relevant experience to Code42. She has a track record of growing and scaling companies by turning corporate visions into reality through financial and operational initiatives. We’re excited to welcome her to the team.”

Izurieta embodies a core value of Code42’s – to leave the world a better place – with her strong ties to several communities and commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. Organizations she volunteers her time with include: BooleanGirls, educating girls to code, build, invent, and animate; Northern Virginia Family Services, helping families and individuals in need create stability and self-sufficiency with a wide range of critical services; TechCFO Network of the Greater Washington Area, an organization facilitating collaboration amongst technology-oriented CFO; WomenSquared, an executive women’s leadership roundtable.

Izurieta is also a member of Women in Technology’s Leadership Foundry and Women’s Corporate Directors.