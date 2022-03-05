Dragos names Christophe Culine as CRO

Dragos announced it has named Christophe Culine as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Culine is a proven strategic and operational leader known for building high-performance sales, marketing, professional services, and technical support teams that drive accelerated and consistent growth across geographies. He brings more than two decades of experience leading early to mid-stage companies from ARR and revenue of $10 to $20 million to more than $300 million. As CRO, Culine will be responsible for developing and managing strategies that further accelerate Dragos’s market leadership position and grow and scale global revenue.

“Christophe brings an incredible amount of expertise to Dragos as a successful sales leader and CRO for numerous high-growth organizations, ranging from startups to public companies,” said Robert M. Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Dragos, Inc. “His experience building world-class sales and support teams and his relentless focus on customers will help us accelerate our North American efforts while increasing our focus on international expansion and growing our channel partnerships. Christophe is a proven executive leader and a data-driven CRO who will help us deliver on our commitments to our customers and community.”

Prior to joining Dragos, Culine served as President and CRO of RiskIQ, where he led the sales, support and professional services teams and guided the company through the signature of a definitive agreement to merge with Microsoft. He also served in head of sales and CRO roles at Qualys, Fortinet, and Venafi, a company that was acquired by Thomas Bravo for $1.15 billion.

“Dragos is the definitive leader in the exploding industrial cybersecurity market and I am eager for the opportunity to continue to build and scale a company with global presence, and be part of the mission to safeguard infrastructure and civilization around the world,” said Culine. “Dragos’s incredibly impressive leadership team, its mission-driven culture, and passionate customer base and community are the hallmarks of companies that build lasting markets that make global impacts.”

This executive hire follows a remarkable year for Dragos, coming off a record-breaking $200 million Series D round of funding at a valuation of $1.7 billion that established Dragos as the highest valued industrial cybersecurity company in the world and reinforced its position as industry leader in the rapidly-growing ICS/OT cybersecurity category.

Dragos expanded its worldwide business operations within the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and within the Gulf Cooperation Council including The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with plans to open an office in Dubai in March of 2022. This expansion has brought industrial cybersecurity technology and services to customers in these growth markets, as well as ICS/OT training and skills development to these regions.

Dragos also entered into a number of key technology alliances and partnerships throughout the year aimed to provide customers with best-in-class integrated IT/OT solutions:

Dragos announced NSA and CISA joined Neighborhood Keeper as Trusted Advisors to bring ICS/OT collective defense and visibility to U.S. critical infrastructure. Previously announced Neighborhood Keeper collaborations included a joint initiative with the North American Electric Reliability Corporation‘s (NERC) Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC), the Oil and Natural Gas Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ONG-ISAC), and the Downstream Natural Gas Information Sharing and Analysis Center (DNG-ISAC).

Dragos announced a technology partnership and integration with ServiceNow, enabling joint customers to expand the visibility of ICS/OT assets in support of manufacturing companies undertaking digital transformation initiatives.

Dragos and IronNet launched a joint initiative designed to help ensure the security of the nation’s critical infrastructure through a “collective defense” approach to industrial cybersecurity by integrating IronNet’s IronDome with Dragos’s Neighborhood Keeper.

Dragos joined the IBM Security App Exchange community with the launch of the Dragos QRadar Device Support Module, a new technology integration that provides organizations with a unified view of threats and events across converged IT and OT environments.

Additional company achievements and recognitions in 2021 include:

Founding sponsor of The Smart Factory Wichita, a new Industry 4.0 immersive experience center by Deloitte.

Ranked 45 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Launched Dragos Academy, a new comprehensive educational and training program available to Dragos customers and partners aimed to strengthen practitioners’ overall ICS/OT cybersecurity skills and help them fully operationalize and accelerate the time-to-value of the Dragos Platform.