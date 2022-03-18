Swissbit iShield FIDO2 protects access to applications and online services

Swissbit is adding a new product category to its security solutions portfolio. With iShield FIDO2, the industrial storage and security products specialist presents its first authenticator for the FIDO2 open authentication standard.

The login process using iShield FIDO2 offers maximum security for accessing web services and online accounts through asymmetric cryptography and through a hardware security key, as well as supporting USB Type-A and NFC for use with mobile devices. The new stick is manufactured at Swissbit’s Berlin facility. As such, it adheres to the expected high-quality standards of workmanship and robustness. If required, the product can also be customized at Swissbit Berlin.

With iShield FIDO2, the company is primarily targeting businesses and their IT infrastructures as well as online and web service providers looking to deliver additional security features to their customers. As a globally adopted standard, FIDO enables phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication and thus supports zero-trust architectures, which have been mandated by US authorities and others since the start of this year.

The Swissbit iShield FIDO2 features a robust, industrial quality waterproof plastic housing designed specifically for its extended operating temperature range of -25°C to +70°C. The compact stick (measuring 51.5mm x 18.5mm x 6mm) with a USB-A interface and touch sensor on the reverse also supports NFC for convenient ‘touch-and-go’ authentication with compatible mobile devices. In addition to the current FIDO2 standard that comprises the WebAuthn and CTAP2 protocols, the authenticator is also certified for its predecessor, U2F.

As a result, online accounts and web services can be effectively protected against attacks such as phishing, social engineering attacks or account takeovers with iShield FIDO2. The Swissbit security key supports all FIDO2/WebAuthn compatible and U2F compatible websites and services such as Google, Microsoft, Salesforce or Amazon Web Services, as well as passwordless logins to a Windows 10 desktop. Supported platforms include Windows, macOS, iOS, Linux, Chrome OS and Android, as well as the Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Apple Safari browsers.

Users have a choice of security options for accessing websites, services and accounts, from single-factor authentication without a password to two-factor (2FA) and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Wide range of customers and applications

iShield FIDO2 is based on open standards, is future-proof and can be flexibly integrated into existing services and online systems. In this way, companies can secure their IT landscape or individual applications with FIDO2 and specifically counteract typical dangers such as the use of weak passwords.

Company employees can also take advantage of the secure authentication procedure privately by using iShield FIDO2 as an all-in-one security key for their own mail and social media accounts.

Security of the highest quality – Made in Germany

“Swissbit has always stood for reliable protection of data and devices,” says Silvio Muschter, CEO of Swissbit AG. “From now on, this also applies to online accounts, which can be secured with the strictest hardware-based authentication option thanks to iShield FIDO2. In particular, web service providers, file sharing platforms or bespoke solutions in the healthcare environment can offer their customers extra security,” Muschter explains, adding: “Thanks to our proven manufacturing capabilities in Berlin, we can also guarantee the highest security standards in production while offering an additional unique selling point and respected quality feature with our ‘Made in Germany’ stamp.”

Availability

iShield FIDO2 is available through the online stores of Mouser Electronics, Farnell and Digi-Key Electronics as well as through distribution partner CRYPTAS.