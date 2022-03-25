Netskope names Daniel Hartert CxO Advisor in Europe

Netskope announced the appointment of CIO Daniel Hartert as CxO Advisor in Europe. Daniel joins a growing advisory board at Netskope, designed to support Netskope’s customer base as it navigates the security transformation projects that will underpin their ability to deliver on future business strategy.

With a background in software engineering, systems design and economics, for the past 20 years Hartert has held CIO and CEO positions at large international organisations. Most recently, for 12 years Hartert worked at Bayer as CIO of Bayer AG and CEO of Bayer Business Services.

Prior to that he held positions as CIO of Philips Group and CEO of Philips Medical Radiology Business. Hartert is also a co-founder of DCSO (Deutsche Cyber Security Organisation), a company founded in 2015 by German DAX enterprises to strengthen protection against evolving and growing cyber threats. Hartert will support customers across Europe, with a particular focus on his home market of Germany.

Hartert comments: “Despite the broad recognition that cyber risks are ever increasing, for many CxO executives, cyber security remains a mysterious black box. However, there is a huge opportunity to create business value, in particular in the context of digital transformation when state-of-the-art cyber security is implemented and managed well. I have spent a number of years pushing for a stronger basic understanding of both the risks and opportunities around cyber security, and am pleased that I can now do that as part of the Netskope team. Netskope is unique in its field, providing the most innovative and comprehensive cloud-native solution set and creating business value based on ingenious technology solutions.”

Mike Anderson, Global Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope commented; “Over the past few years the world has changed in ways noone could ever have predicted, and while the respective changes to the IT real estate may have been foreseen, the speed at which they have happened has been unprecedented. Technology leaders are being looked to by their organisations to reimagine architectures to enable and secure growth, agility and flexibility like never before. Those transformation journeys can be daunting, and so we are bringing CxO Advisors like Daniel into the team to provide insight and practical support, alongside the technology leadership we already offer.”

Last year, Netskope attracted $300 million in new investment, achieving a post-money valuation of $7.5 billion on top of rapid growth in what leading analysts estimate to be a $30 billion total addressable market by 2024. Netskope serves 30% of the Fortune 100, three of the five largest Microsoft Office 365 installations in the world, and processes more than 50 billion cloud, web and private application transactions per day. Regional customers include major European banks and financial infrastructure providers, international retailers, energy providers, and giants of the aerospace industry.

The company has expanded its EMEA team significantly, bolstering the regional leadership in order to better support local organisations in their adoption of Security Service Edge (SSE) on their journey to SASE. Recently, Netskope announced the appointment of Ilona Simpson into the role of EMEA CIO.

Netskope also continues to expand coverage of its NewEdge Security Private Cloud across the world, including EMEA. As the world’s largest, highest-performing security private cloud, NewEdge offers carrier-grade connectivity and real-time, inline security services, allowing security to be deployed at the edge everywhere and every time it is needed.