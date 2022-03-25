New infosec products of the week: March 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AvePoint, DTEX Systems, ExtraHop, NICE Actimize, and Sonrai Security.

NICE Actimize X-Sight Entity Risk enhances end-to-end enterprise fraud solutions’ effectiveness

NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Entity Risk solution delivers data intelligence from a variety of data sources to ensure an entity profile is always accurate and analyzes entity networks and behaviors to provide a single entity trust score which informs detection and prevention systems to power their analytic precision.

Sonrai Security’s workload security capabilities remove risks across customer’s public cloud

Sonrai Security announced its expansion into Cloud Workload Protection (CWPP), with new capabilities that enable enterprise companies to appropriately react to host-based threats according to their immediate severity and business impact.

AvePoint Cloud Records enhancements improve information lifecycle management for enterprises

AvePoint’s new enhancements automate retention and disposal rules, and provide safe information access retrieval, so that organizations can easily meet requirements and reduce storage overages at the same time.

ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360 for AWS detects malicious activity across workloads

Reveal(x) 360 Cloud Threat Defense for AWS is purpose-built to stop advanced threats like ransomware, software supply chain attacks, and more. This new offering includes VPC Flow Logs and additional protocol analysis, providing both depth and breadth of visibility for threats in AWS.

DTEX Systems extends scope and protection of Microsoft 365 E5 modules

The behavioral, contextual workforce intelligence provided by DTEX InTERCEPT extends the capabilities of the Microsoft 365 E5 modules to detect and capture intentional data loss incidents, stop intellectual property theft, pinpoint human behavior attribution as well as malware root cause, and prevents the use and misuse of unsanctioned and sanctioned SaaS applications.