Number of DDoS attacks in 2021 reached 9.75 million

During the second half of 2021, cybercriminals launched 9.75 million DDoS attacks, a NETSCOUT report has revealed.

These attacks show a 3% decrease from the record number set during the height of the pandemic, yet continuing at a pace that’s 14% above pre-pandemic levels.

The report details how the second half of 2021 established high-powered botnet armies and rebalanced the scales between volumetric and direct-path (non-spoofed) attacks, creating more sophisticated operating procedures for attackers and adding new tactics, techniques, and methods to their arsenals.