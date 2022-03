2021 was marked by a massive resurgence of cyberthreats, with a 77% increase in malware detection over 2020, a Malwarebytes’ research revealed.

Business-focused cyberthreats reached 143%, while consumer-specific threats rose by 65% to more than 152 million in 2021. Detection numbers far exceeded pre-pandemic figures.

There has also been an uptick in stalkerware, with spyware detections increasing 1600% in H2 2020, but 2021 ended up to be even worse.