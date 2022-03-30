Product showcase: Secure online authentication “Made in Germany” by Swissbit

New iShield FIDO2 USB-A / NFC security key protects access to applications and online services.

Today it is more critical than ever before for businesses to equip themselves with basic data and cybersecurity processes in order to avoid costly mistakes. At the most basic level, businesses can protect themselves and their data from hackers and cybercrime by being aware of common frauds as well as the solutions available to mitigate the risks.

FIDO (Fast Identity Online) is one such method for defending data against cyber threats. It offers another layer of defence, increasing the difficulty of hackers breaching business data. With iShield FIDO2, the industrial storage and security products specialist Swissbit now introduces its first authenticator for the FIDO2 open authentication standard.

The industrial-grade solution is primarily targeting businesses and their IT infrastructures looking to deliver additional security features to their customers. In particular, web service providers, file sharing platforms or bespoke solutions in the healthcare environment can now offer their customers extra security.

As a globally adopted standard, FIDO enables phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication and thus supports zero-trust architectures, which have been mandated by US authorities and others since the start of this year.

Security of the highest quality

The Swissbit iShield FIDO2 features a robust, industrial quality waterproof plastic housing designed specifically for its extended operating temperature range of -25°C to +70°C. The compact stick (measuring 51.5 mm x 18.5 mm x 6 mm) with a USB-A interface and touch sensor on the reverse also supports NFC for convenient ‘touch-and-go’ authentication with compatible mobile devices. In addition to the current FIDO2 standard that comprises the WebAuthn and CTAP2 protocols, the authenticator is also certified for its predecessor, U2F.

As a result, online accounts and web services can be effectively protected against attacks such as phishing, social engineering attacks or account takeovers with iShield FIDO2. The Swissbit security key supports all FIDO2/WebAuthn compatible and U2F compatible websites and services such as Google, Microsoft, Salesforce or Amazon Web Services, as well as passwordless logins to a Windows 10 desktop. Supported platforms include Windows, macOS, iOS, Linux, Chrome OS and Android, as well as the Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Apple Safari browsers.

Users have a choice of security options for accessing websites, services and accounts, from single-factor authentication without a password to two-factor (2FA) and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Wide range of customers and applications

iShield FIDO2 is based on open standards, is future-proof and can be flexibly integrated into existing services and online systems. In this way, companies can secure their IT landscape or individual applications with FIDO2 and specifically counteract typical dangers such as the use of weak passwords.

Company employees can also take advantage of the secure authentication procedure privately by using iShield FIDO2 as an all-in-one security key for their own mail and social media accounts.

Made in Germany

iShield FIDO2 is manufactured at Swissbit’s facility in Berlin, Germany. As such, it adheres to the expected high-quality standards of workmanship and robustness. If required, the product can also be customized at Swissbit Berlin.

Swissbit AG is the leading European manufacturer of storage, security and embedded IoT solutions for demanding applications. Swissbit develops and manufactures industrial-grade storage and security products that are “Made in Germany”, offering high reliability, long-term availability, and custom optimization. Swissbit was founded in 2001 and has offices in Switzerland, Germany, USA, Japan and Taiwan.

To learn more about iShield FIDO2, where to buy, and how your business can benefit from our solution visit us at www.swissbit.com/fido2.