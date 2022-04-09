HelpSystems acquires Terranova Security to offer security awareness solutions for businesses

HelpSystems announced the acquisition of Terranova Security, a leader in global phishing simulation and security awareness training.

Available in more than 40 languages, Terranova’s platform and content incorporates gamification techniques to increase engagement and knowledge retention. This approach enables all organizations to hone employee cyberattack prevention skills and reduce the chance of a successful phishing attack. Terranova extends HelpSystems’ overall security suite with a proven training security awareness solution that complements email security offerings from Clearswift, Agari, and PhishLabs.

Because employees are often the first line of defense against cyberattack, Terranova’s training and simulation capabilities are at the top of many cybersecurity to-do lists for highly targeted organizations. Terranova works with customers to take a holistic look at suspicious emails and evaluate how effective users are at recognizing scams and whether they need additional training. The company strives to instill users with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to recognize cyber threats, from phishing emails to credential harvesting webpages and other forms of social engineering.

“Organizations in every vertical are learning that developing a cyber-aware culture is one of the best ways to prevent attacks and the downstream damage they can cause,” said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. “Terranova’s global reach and gamification techniques truly set them apart. Additionally, their record in training users to fend off attacks is exceptional, and we believe their knowledge and capabilities will enable our customers to excel in this as well. They are a welcome addition to the HelpSystems family.”

Although phishing attacks aren’t new, the industry has seen a marked rise in their prevalence in the wake of expanding remote workforces with increasingly sophisticated and bold attempts. In addition to phishing and the more targeted spear phishing campaigns, these aggressive efforts to infiltrate businesses can take the forms of social engineering, business email compromise, and ransomware that paralyzes entire networks.

“Addressing the impact of the human element in cyber defense is where Terranova shines, and we’re proud to be the security awareness partner of choice for millions of users globally,” said Lise Lapointe, CEO, Terranova. “HelpSystems’ strategy, culture, and product direction are in lock step with our vision, making this an exemplary fit. Our team is eager work with HelpSystems’ related security businesses to combine our expertise and help customers continue to grow their skills and meet industry mandates.”