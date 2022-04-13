In this video for Help Net Security, Kurt Seifried, Chief Blockchain Officer and Director of Special Projects at Cloud Security Alliance, talks about the state of open source security in 2022.

Open source is everywhere, it’s in everything, and everyone is using it. It is safe to say that most any solution with a web server or a web client uses open source.

The alternative to leveraging the knowledge and experience of open source implementations is to write software from scratch, but “reinventing the wheel” can be costly – both in terms of resources and time.

Open source offers a competitive advantage and it’s mostly free, but in 40 years, a solid, sustainable model to support the majority of open source projects still hasn’t been found.