Identity issues: Lagging cybersecurity investments are creating cybersecurity debts

A report released by CyberArk indicates that 79% of senior security professionals state that cybersecurity has taken a back seat in the last year in favor of accelerating other digital business initiatives.

And from this backseat position new cybersecurity concerns are developing; namely, growing cybersecurity debts: the accumulation of vulnerabilities in software that make it harder to protect your data and systems as time goes on.

The report identifies how the rise of digital identities– often running into the hundreds of thousands per organization – has driven a buildup of identity-related cybersecurity risks for organizations.