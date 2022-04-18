Spreading malware through community phishing

In this video for Help Net Security, Maor Hizkiev, Senior Director Software Engineering at Datto, talks about a recently analyzed community phishing campaign revolving around Nvidia.

This phishing campaign started back in 2020, when Nvidia released their 30 series of graphic cards, which are heavily used by cryptominers.

Datto started monitoring this phishing campaign on February 19, 2022. Threat actors opened a GitHub Repro to store malware called LHR v2 Unlocker, which is aimed at miners’ wallets and other tools on Ethereum miner machines.