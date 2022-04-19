Digital ID verification: Using a mobile device to prove your identity

It’s important to understand that passwords are not passports. Using biometrics, which is a great security advancement, is not the same as identity, says Leonard Navarro, VP of Business Development at Nametag.

The deeper digital next step is to bind the physical form of a government ID to a person’s actual identity. This allows a person to prove its own identity through a mobile device, from anywhere, for a more secure access to online accounts, he notes.

In this video for Help Net Security, Navarro gives a snapshot of the digital ID verification industry, market, provides some use cases and talks about technology advances in this space.