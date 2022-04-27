How to deal with security challenges fueled by multicloud environments

In this video for Help Net Security, Jane Wong, VP of Security Products at Splunk, talks about challenges organizations are facing to secure their multicloud environments.

The pandemic and the consequent increase in remote work lead organizations to accellerate their digital transformation and the migration of their data and applications to cloud environments.

Today, about 73% of organizations use multiple public clouds. Additionally, 56% of organizations are expected to use three or more public cloud service providers over the next 24 months. Unfortunately, using multiple public clouds means a huge increase in complexity for security teams.