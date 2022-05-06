AuditBoard introduces enhanced automation capabilities to accelerate compliance management

AuditBoard announced a set of new advanced automation capabilities for its CrossComply solution.

These features combine automation with scalability to accelerate security compliance programs with automated framework mapping, evidence collection, and continuous monitoring, as well as providing the ability for teams to leverage applications and data sources.

Today, information security compliance and IT risk teams must move quickly to stay in front of an ever-evolving set of compliance frameworks, standards, and regulations. These newly announced AuditBoard capabilities automate and streamline key processes to simplify and accelerate compliance management, with time-saving features that help ensure a more comprehensive approach and empower teams to more easily stay on top of the dynamic security compliance landscape.

“Security compliance and IT risk teams are striving to keep pace with increasing cyber risks and rapidly changing requirements and regulatory oversight,” said Evan Fitzpatrick, SVP of CrossComply at AuditBoard. “These powerful new automation capabilities streamline critical time- and labor-intensive compliance processes, freeing them up to take a proactive, strategic approach to mitigating risk.”

Key features and benefits new to CrossComply include:

Automated framework requirements mapping : Easily scale compliance programs by automatically mapping new frameworks to controls through the Unified Compliance Framework common control set.

: Easily scale compliance programs by automatically mapping new frameworks to controls through the Unified Compliance Framework common control set. Automated evidence collection : Eliminate tedious manual evidence collection and reduce burden on stakeholders by connecting directly with source systems such as GitHub, Qualys, and Fastpath to automatically obtain needed information.

: Eliminate tedious manual evidence collection and reduce burden on stakeholders by connecting directly with source systems such as GitHub, Qualys, and Fastpath to automatically obtain needed information. Continuous monitoring: Actively monitor compliance in real time by connecting directly with source systems already performing security posture monitoring (such as AWS Security Hub) and leveraging data warehouses (such as Snowflake), so teams can achieve continuous compliance.

These AuditBoard CrossComply capabilities are available now.