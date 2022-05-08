CoreStack partners with Persistent Systems to help enterprises automate their cloud operations

CoreStack unveiled a global partnership with Persistent Systems. CoreStack’s AI-powered cloud governance solution will help Persistent Systems’ customers accelerate digital transformation using automation and orchestration.

Cloud computing continues to grow at a rapid pace and enterprise customers are migrating mission critical applications to cloud as part of their transformation journey. Customers are increasingly looking for better ways to automate and streamline their cloud operations, implement cloud cost management and enhance compliance and security posture across the multiple cloud environments that they operate.

CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution has provided customers with transformational outcomes with its next-gen cloud governance fabric, such as a 50 percent increase in cloud operational efficiencies, a 40 percent decrease in cloud costs, and a 100 percent compliance with security standards. CoreStack’s proactive and preemptive cloud governance provides a 360-degree broad and deep visibility across financial operations (FinOps), security operations (SecOps), and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass.

“We are looking at enhancing PIOps, our intelligent operations framework, to enable transformation using AI-driven automation and orchestration,” said Nitha Puthran, SVP Cloud, Infrastructure & Security at Persistent. “The addition of CoreStack’s advanced cloud governance to PIOps amplifies our ability to transform existing operational processes and better support multi-cloud environments.”

The Persistent Intelligent Operations Solution (PIOps) is a framework comprised of cutting-edge technologies integrated across Infrastructure, Applications, Collaboration, and Cloud, that enables operational transformation. CoreStack’s AI-based platform, along with the existing framework, will enable seamless multi-cloud management.

“With enterprises pouring in tremendous investment in technology, particularly in cloud computing, across their lines of business, it’s critical to leverage the power of next-gen CloudOps to ensure speed to market,” said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO at CoreStack. “We are thrilled to partner with Persistent Systems to help their large enterprise customer base with digital transformation across IT and lines of business through the use of AI-powered cloud governance, automation, and orchestration.”