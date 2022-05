In 2020, cybersecurity companies raised $8.9 billion globally, and in 2021 the amount jumped (significantly) to over $21 billion. While the data is very exciting and promising for the cybersecurity industry as a whole, there’s one big question that has not been answered: How much of the funding went to companies led by women?

In this video for Help Net Security, Lisa Xu, CEO at NopSec, talks about the cybersecurity funding landscape and its lack of diversity.