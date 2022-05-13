Arctic Wolf Data Exploration allows organizations to centralize their security telemetry

Arctic Wolf launched Arctic Wolf Data Exploration, a new module added to the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud that advances customers’ ability to find answers to critical security operations questions.

Data Exploration eliminates the high cost and complexity of aggregating, normalizing, and enriching security telemetry so that organizations can get answers they need with unparalleled speed and ease.

Today’s IT and security teams are overwhelmed by the amount of data produced by the security tools they manage, so when it comes time to finding answers to operational questions or conducting compulsory compliance activities, it can be an ineffective, time-consuming, and resource-draining process to search for answers in multiple, disparate locations. Even for the most well-resourced organizations, deploying a SIEM, or building their own centralized repository of security telemetry, is challenging and cost-prohibitive.

Not only is the do-it-yourself approach expensive, but it also requires significant technical expertise to write complex queries and perform data transformation; skills that are increasingly difficult to find amidst the current global security talent shortage.

Arctic Wolf Data Exploration solves these challenges for organizations by leveraging the power and scale of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, which uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to process over two trillion security events each week. Built upon a platform with an open XDR architecture that ingests security telemetry from network, endpoint, cloud, identity, and human data sources, Data Exploration allows organizations to centralize their security telemetry from an unlimited number of tools in the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud.

After their data is parsed, enriched, and analyzed, customers can independently query, correlate and investigate their security events, or leverage pre-defined workflows to accelerate finding insights crucial to daily IT and security operations.

As part of Arctic Wolf’s pioneering Concierge Delivery Model, Data Exploration customers get unlimited access to the Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team to help validate and interpret results, provide guidance and context, and work collaboratively on future reporting needs. With the launch of Data Exploration, Arctic Wolf is the only security operations company to provide organizations with aggregated, enriched, high quality security data that is backed by on-demand access to world-class security expertise to operationalize and act upon insights.

“Arctic Wolf Data Explorations empowers internal IT and security team to find fast answers to critical security operations questions with the unified data stored in our platform, while having push-button access to our Concierge Security Team to better understand and act on the results,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf. “Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Delivery Model is built around the simple idea that our customers should be able to get answers to any security questions they have, in the way that best suits their business, and with the launch of Data Explorer it has never been faster or easier for them to get the insights they need.”

Data Exploration provides the following features:

Universal visibility : Customers gain access to query, correlate, and investigate their raw and analysed data that is stored within the Arctic Wolf Platform

: Customers gain access to query, correlate, and investigate their raw and analysed data that is stored within the Arctic Wolf Platform Unlimited ingestion : No limitations on the number of data sources or volume of events customers can send to the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud and view within Data Exploration

: No limitations on the number of data sources or volume of events customers can send to the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud and view within Data Exploration Unified portal : Drill-down navigation allow for fast operational investigations and at-a-glance understanding of overall security posture

: Drill-down navigation allow for fast operational investigations and at-a-glance understanding of overall security posture Concierge collaboration: Unlimited access to Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Security Team to help answer questions and act when needed