Weaveworks integrates with Microsoft to increase developer productivity

Weaveworks announced a new integration with Microsoft to enable continuous and trusted delivery for enterprise application teams and continuous control for operations teams.

Weave GitOps Flux v2 is now an extension to Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes to govern and control hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Additionally, the Weave GitOps extension for Microsoft Visual Studio Code enables developers to manage and observe application delivery using GitOps within their familiar IDE.

Azure Arc brings Azure security and cloud-native services to hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It enables the secure management and governance of infrastructure and applications on any Kubernetes platform. Weave GitOps Flux automates the deployment and lifecycle management of these applications. Cluster operators can use the integrated GitOps capability in Azure Arc to deploy, observe and control their clusters and applications.

Weaveworks’ three-year agreement encompasses strategic input, engineering and customer support services to integrate GitOps into:

Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) to not only enforce state within the cluster but also help support security by providing feedback for proposed state changes.

Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes to easily control and automate workflows to deploy hybrid cloud workloads while keeping high security standards.

Visual Studio Code extension. Microsoft developers can deploy Kubernetes workloads using GitOps, update them, and monitor their performance directly from the IDE.

“Organizations want the flexibility of hybrid and multi-cloud to enable a combination of security and cost savings. However, the complexity of multiple platforms and Kubernetes management can be overwhelming, especially as organizations attempt to scale,” said Steve George, COO at Weaveworks. “This integration addresses customers’ need for a consistent way to handle hybrid and multi-cloud complexities automatically, freeing software delivery teams to focus on innovation and accelerate trusted deliveries rather than on maintaining infrastructure. Weave GitOps Flux is a purpose-built solution to continuous delivery and security across environments.”

“Weave GitOps Flux, with its secure and easy-to-use application delivery experience embedded in Microsoft AKS and Azure Arc, enables organizations to consistently deploy and manage trusted applications in any infrastructure architecture,” said Jeremy Winter, Vice President, Cloud Native and Hybrid Solutions at Microsoft. “Application teams use familiar version control tools to track application deployment and cluster state, increasing accountability, facilitating fault investigation, and enabling automation to manage and monitor these complex setups.”