GoSecure and TPx launch Managed IDR service to protect organizations from advanced email threats

GoSecure and TPx launch Managed Inbox Detection and Response (IDR) services. As a part of TPx’s Endpoints offering, the new Managed IDR service helps IT and security teams take advantage of GoSecure’s advanced technology and expert human analysis to prevent suspicious emails from turning into potential security breaches.

According to the most recent IBM Cost of a Data Breach report, email continues to be one of the top initial data breach vectors and resulting in the highest average breach cost. With security teams already facing a shortage of skilled professionals and resources, investigating suspicious emails 24/7 from automated email security filters and employee submissions is exceptionally challenging.

TPx’s Managed IDR is powered by the GoSecure Titan platform, a predictive multi-vector detection, prevention, and response technology to counter modern cyber threats. Managed IDR helps protect against phishing attacks, business email compromise, and advanced malware that may make it through traditional email filtering. With a single click right from their inbox, users submit suspicious emails, and those messages are instantly routed through machine learning filters – and expert human analysis from the GoSecure Active Response Center – to determine the message’s true intent.

In minutes, email messages are accurately classified without intervention from the in-house security team. Malicious emails are also automatically and globally removed from the customer’s domain, eliminating the opportunity for other users to fall victim to the same phishing attempt.

“We are extremely excited about our collaboration with TPx and their Managed IDR service launch,” says Rick Miller, COO at GoSecure. “TPx’s focus on helping small and medium-sized companies address the complexity of their IT environments is a perfect match for Managed IDR, which enables overburdened IT and security teams to add another layer of protection at the inbox without taxing internal teams.”