Prioritizing segmentation leads to better business and security outcomes

Conducted by The Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), which surveyed 1,000 IT and security professionals in eight countries, a new Illumio report discovered that 47% of security leaders do not believe they will be breached despite increasingly sophisticated and frequent attacks, broad adoption of zero trust technologies, and the proven business and security impact of zero trust segmentation, which isolates machines across the hybrid attack surface to stop breaches from spreading.

In the past two years alone, 76% of organizations surveyed have been attacked by ransomware and 66% have experienced at least one software supply chain attack. 52% believe cyberattacks will result in catastrophic breaches.

90% state that advancing zero trust strategies is one of their top three security priorities this year as a way to improve cyber resiliency and reduce the rising threat of attacks turning into disasters.

75% of segmentation pioneers, those who are classified as advanced users, believe purpose-built segmentation tools are critical to zero trust and 81% say segmentation is an important technology to zero trust.