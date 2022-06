In this video for Help Net Security, Christian Lawaetz Halvorsen, CTO at Valuer, talks about what cybersecurity investors should be aware of in 2022.

He discusses the pain points, what mitigating actions can be implemented and finally how to identify solutions that effectively target and solve these challenges.

He provides guidance on how to comb through upcoming solutions in the cybersecurity space and select the investment opportunities that have the highest chance of success.