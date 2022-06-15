45% of infosec pros admit that they have considered quitting the industry

Deep Instinct released the third edition of its annual Voice of SecOps Report, focused on the increasing and unsustainable stress levels among 1,000 C-suite and senior cybersecurity professionals across all industries and roles.

The research found that 45% of respondents have considered quitting the industry due to stress, with the primary issues being an unrelenting threat from ransomware and the expectations to always be on call or available.

The research reinforced that paying a ransom remains a hotly debated topic. 38% of respondents admitted to paying a ransom, with 46% claiming their data was still exposed by the hackers; and 44% could not restore all their data even after a ransom was paid.

Stress is not only felt by SOC teams and others on the cyber frontlines but also among those in the C-Suite who are making the difficult decisions on how to use their available resources more efficiently.