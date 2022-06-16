SnapLogic platform enhancements simplify data preparation tasks for IT and business teams

SnapLogic released new innovative features and enhancements to its Intelligent Integration Platform, enabling IT, data, and business teams to simplify and accelerate their data integration, data services, application integration, and enterprise automation projects.

“As SnapLogic attends Snowflake Summit 2022 in Las Vegas this week, these latest updates to the SnapLogic platform are perfectly timed to deliver new automated data preparation, new out-of-the box ELT connectors, and several API management enhancements aimed at advancing usability, productivity, and connectivity when creating data-driven services,” said Dayle Hall, CMO at SnapLogic.

“Coming off our best fiscal year and our best quarter in the company’s history, we’re excited for these and future product innovations in the next few months as we continue to deliver better value and ROI to our customers and become the leader in cloud data warehouse automation capabilities.”

The latest new features and enhancements to the SnapLogic platform include:

SnapLogic AutoPrep, a new, intelligent data preparation feature that automates and simplifies data preparation tasks, dramatically accelerating data mappings from source to destination endpoints

New out-of-the-box ELT connectors to leading cloud data platforms, expanding SnapLogic’s push-down transformation capabilities

New additions to SnapLogic’s public API management support for key systems such as GitHub Enterprise and HashiCorp Vault, enabling end-to-end automation of continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflows

Ability to publish external third-party APIs and support for Open API Spec 3.0, simplifying the discovery of internal and external APIs

Simplified discovery and adoption of pre-built pipelines in SnapLogic Studio, speeding time-to-value from integrations

“To grow and compete, today’s enterprises need both IT teams and business users to embrace the latest self-service integration and automation tools to boost productivity, speed business processes, and drive data-informed decisions, services, and actions,” said Mark Gibbs, Vice President of Products at SnapLogic. “The ability to empower people, plus the versatility to adapt and evolve at the speed of business, are critical to driving lasting success. Here at SnapLogic we’re dedicated to making it as easy and intuitive as possible for our customers to quickly build integrations, automate data pipelines, deliver data services, and use intelligent, low-code technology to improve how they do business.”

Accelerate and automate data preparation

The upcoming release of the SnapLogic platform introduces AutoPrep, a revolutionary way to quickly and intelligently prepare data that takes user productivity to another level.

Mission critical systems-of-record in an enterprise have thousands of objects and a complex structure for each of those objects. Even with SnapLogic features like AutoLink, which automatically map fields from source to destination, integrating data from these systems is a laborious, painstaking task. SnapLogic AutoPrep creates a guided experience, leveraging patterns, for the user to quickly prepare data in the right format for the target system. This simplifies data preparation and dramatically accelerates data mappings by as much as 15x compared to manual data prep scripting.

Automate mundane integration lifecycle tasks

The continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflows associated with managing data pipelines – and the entire integration lifecycle – often consist of mundane, repetitive tasks that take far too much time to execute. This makes them ripe for automation.

With its latest platform releases, SnapLogic helps users automate CI/CD workflows, improving productivity for developers and DevOps teams managing an organization’s integration lifecycle. As a part of these enhancements, the SnapLogic Public API will now enable soft delete of Projects and Project Spaces, letting Projects and Project folders be deleted with the full hierarchy. SnapLogic will also add support for GitHub Enterprise for managing pipeline evolution and secrets management systems such as HashiCorp Vault that allows customers complete control of secret keys used to access organizational accounts.

Speed data loading and transformations

SnapLogic provides out-of-the-box connectors for ELT, or “extract, load, and transform” processes, helping to speed time-consuming data loading and transformation tasks – and making it easier for users to derive value from their data in key data warehouses including Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse.

SnapLogic’s new release adds new ELT Snaps for Router, String, and Cast operations and enhances ELT Aggregate and ELT Window Snaps with support for new functions. It enables a simpler pipeline design for complex aggregations and other workflows possible, which in turn results in shorter development cycles, improved maintenance of ELT workloads, and better performance for data transformations.

Simplify discovery of internal and external APIs

With this product release, SnapLogic helps deliver architectural simplicity within the enterprise, simplifying the discovery of both internal and external third-party APIs, including those that adhere to Open API Spec 3.0.

API consumers can now access all API endpoints, both created within and outside the organization, from the API Catalog in the Developer Portal, thereby improving their ease of use and accelerating their time-to-market as they develop new applications, API-led integrations, and API-led data services. Tool sprawl is also reduced due to the simplified discovery method.

Simplify discovery of pipeline patterns

The latest release of the SnapLogic platform includes new updates to the Patterns Catalog in SnapLogic Studio, the control point for the Snaplogic suite of integration applications. Users can now easily discover and adopt pre-built pipelines, called Patterns, enabling integration and automation of business processes even quicker than before.

Traditionally, it can be a time-consuming process to map out exactly how to move your critical data from one location to the next, ensuring it is prepared correctly and ready for use. SnapLogic’s Patterns Catalog speeds the development process and shortens time-to-value. New discovery and navigation features improve integration speed and performance.

New Snaps and Snap Pack enhancements

SnapLogic’s latest platform releases also include several enhancements aimed at improving employee productivity, usability, and connectivity. New or updated Snaps and Snap Packs for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales, Coupa, Google Sheets and Drive, Amazon S3, and more are available with these new releases.