ShiftLeft and Wipro join forces to bring new technological innovations to customers

ShiftLeft announced an investment from and go-to-market partnership with Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Wipro Limited.

With this investment, Wipro, with its strong global presence, will become a key partner in ShiftLeft’s continued growth.

The ShiftLeft CORE platform combines both static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) solutions to create a unified view of potential application vulnerabilities. As a modern, cloud-native application built to make both application security and development teams’ lives easier, ShiftLeft scans whole applications in minutes, allowing customers to scan their code with every software release.

ShiftLeft’s unique Code Graph technology combines, analyzes and prioritizes SAST and SCA results to map actual data flows through applications to validate “attackability” — indicating whether security flaws can be reached by attackers. This innovative approach gives ShiftLeft the lowest false positive rate in the industry compared to other accepted OWASP application security benchmarks.

“Wipro has repeatedly demonstrated that it is a leader when it comes to bringing new technological innovations to customers,” said Manish Gupta, CEO, ShiftLeft. “Equally important, Wipro is a ‘shift left’ organization leading the way in empowering developers to improve code security throughout the software development cycle. ”ShiftLeft makes it intuitive for Wipro’s hundreds of Cybersecurists and tens of thousands of software developers to build security into the DNA of every software release. With this new partnership with Wipro, customers from various sectors, including healthcare, industrials, manufacturing, retail, hospitality and government, will be able to deploy and operate ShiftLeft.

“ShiftLeft is a cutting-edge solution that enables teams to integrate security at scale without slowing them down,” said Tony Buffomante, SVP and Global Head, Wipro Cybersecurity & Risk. “Our global clientele will now be able to take advantage of ShiftLeft SAST and SCA and help them remediate code flaws before they become attackable. We are looking forward to playing a significant role in ShiftLeft’s rapid global expansion.”