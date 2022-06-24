New infosec products of the week: June 24, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Arcserve, Cavelo, ComplyCube, CompoSecure, and Hillstone Networks.

Arcserve N Series appliances allow organizations to protect their digital assets

Arcserve N Series hyper-converged data protection appliances combine orchestrated recovery using Arcserve UDP, the flexible scale-out design of Nutanix, and ransomware protection of the backup system with Sophos Intercept X Advanced cybersecurity.

ComplyCube’s face authentication combats fake signups and synthetic identities

ComplyCube’s enrolled faces capability removes the need for a manual process by checking at scale for duplicate faces used at onboarding. So, a customer creating multiple accounts will be caught even if different personal information is used.

Cavelo unveils platform enhancements to minimize data exposure for midsized businesses

Cavelo announced the release of digital asset discovery, tracking, data access, vulnerability and risk reporting enhancements to help businesses discover sensitive data, minimize data exposure and support attack surface management initiatives.

Hillstone Networks ZTNA solution provides organizations with control over their network access

Hillstone’s ZTNA solution takes a zero-trust philosophy and applies it to network infrastructure protection. It works on the concept of least privilege and provides a fine-grained, sophisticated approach to avoid unnecessary application exposure.

CompoSecure expands Arculus capabilities to help users manage multiple digital assets

CompoSecure announced the expansion of its Arculus Wallet product capabilities, including NFT support, WalletConnect integration and support of 16 new cryptocurrencies. This significant boost in capabilities enables users to view, send and receive NFTs and connect to the growing DeFi (decentralized finance) market through the WalletConnect integration.