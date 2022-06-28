Exploring the insecurity of readily available Wi-Fi networks

In this video for Help Net Security, Andy Thompson, Global Research Evangelist at CyberArk, talks about Wi-Fi security. He walks you through various protocols we see in the wild, and introduces specific hacking techniques to crack Wi-Fi passwords.

CyberArk researchers have already proven the ease with which attackers can access Wi-Fi networks, having recently gone on wardriving exercises in San Francisco, Dallas and Tel Aviv to uncover how many Wi-Fi networks could be could cracked using readily-available and cheap equipment.