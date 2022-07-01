Product showcase: Group-IB Unified Risk Platform

The cyber threat landscape has intensified. Threat actors are organized and professionalized, with ransomware gangs outsourcing the first step of their operations to Initial Access Brokers. This alliance has proven profitable for both sides, as the illegal sale of initial access to organizations grew 204% and ransom demand soared by 45% last year.

The pace of cybercrime is accelerating, making it harder for businesses to manage their cyber risks. Security teams are faced with the increasing challenge of identifying the specific threats they face, how to defend against them, and how to respond immediately in case of an incident. Inaccurate or out-of-date information will result in misplaced defenses, suboptimal prioritization of vulnerability management, false positives overwhelming operations teams, and slow response times to real security incidents.

To address these challenges, Group-IB has developed the Unified Risk Platform, a comprehensive set of solutions that understands each organization’s threat profile and configures defenses, and responds to threats in real-time. At the heart of the Unified Risk Platform is Group-IB’s Single Data Lake, which contains the industry’s richest body of adversary intelligence. Every product and service in Group-IB’s now consolidated security suite is enriched with intelligence from the data lake, enabling them to overcome the attacks targeting an organization and reduce organizational risk.

The platform

The Unified Risk Platform collects and processes a wide range of diverse intelligence sources in real-time to provide the best possible defenses against targeted attacks on the infrastructure and endpoints, breaches, fraud, brand and IP abuse. Every Group-IB solution is powered by the SaaS platform, ensuring best-in-class performance for every use case.

To have the most comprehensive understanding of cyber risks, Group-IB collects the industry’s broadest range of intelligence, with 60 types of sources across 15 categories, shown below.

The data is collected by and exclusive to Group-IB, providing customers with unprecedented visibility of malicious activities. The raw data is converted into actionable actor-centric intelligence and added to Group-IB’s Single Data Lake. The Single Data Lake has been built with unique technologies and highly skilled analysts. Over 100+ patents power technologies including machine learning algorithms, behavioral monitoring systems and neural-based detectors. The technology and insights are continuously refined by state-of-the-art research, science and modeling conducted by Group-IB’s dedicated and geographically distributed analyst teams, spanning 11 cybersecurity disciplines.

The modular architecture allows organizations to flexibly activate additional capabilities without friction. A range of out-of-the-box integrations and flexible APIs enable the Unified Risk Platform to easily enhance any existing security ecosystem. When organization’s need specialist support, Group-IB’s comprehensive suite of services are available for any need, from one off red teaming exercises or incident response to in-life managed detection and response.

Group-IB solutions

The Unified Risk Platform, which powers Group-IB’s solution portfolio, has been developed to support organizations’ key security use cases. These solutions can be quickly deployed to provide an additional security layer with consistently and quantifiably superior results:

Group-IB Threat Intelligence is a system for analyzing and attributing cyberattacks, threat hunting, and protecting network infrastructures. It helps supercharge security and defeat attacks before they begin with knowledge of how and when they occur.

is a system for analyzing and attributing cyberattacks, threat hunting, and protecting network infrastructures. It helps supercharge security and defeat attacks before they begin with knowledge of how and when they occur. Powered with actor-centric intelligence, Group-IB Managed XDR identifies threats in teal time to enable immediate response by centralizing, normalizing, and analyzing mountains of data from various tools deployed in the environment.

identifies threats in teal time to enable immediate response by centralizing, normalizing, and analyzing mountains of data from various tools deployed in the environment. Group-IB Digital Risk Protection is an AI-driven solution that allows organizations to defend their digital assets and protect them against brand-impersonating scams, phishing, IP infringements, piracy, data leaks and more.

is an AI-driven solution that allows organizations to defend their digital assets and protect them against brand-impersonating scams, phishing, IP infringements, piracy, data leaks and more. Fraud Protection – an innovative solution built for detecting, preventing, and fighting fraud across all digital channels. It currently protects more than 300M web and app users worldwide.

– an innovative solution built for detecting, preventing, and fighting fraud across all digital channels. It currently protects more than 300M web and app users worldwide. Attack Surface Management continuously discovers external assets to identify shadow IT, forgotten infrastructure, misconfigurations, and other hidden risks. As part of the Unified Risk Platform, the solution provides a threat actor’s view of the attack surface so that weak spots can be quickly and proactively strengthened.

continuously discovers external assets to identify shadow IT, forgotten infrastructure, misconfigurations, and other hidden risks. As part of the Unified Risk Platform, the solution provides a threat actor’s view of the attack surface so that weak spots can be quickly and proactively strengthened. Business Email Protection protects corporate email from sophisticated attacks. The solution monitors for indicators of compromise, identifies malicious behavioral markers, and extracts artifacts to identify risky emails before they reach their destination.

Patented technologies and world-class experts work in tandem. Group-IB’s suite of services also draw on the power of the Unified Risk Platform. Our analysts and engineers utilize the latest insights from the platform to enhance their work.

To learn more about Unified Risk Platform visit Group-IB’s website.

About Group-IB

Group-IB, with its headquarters in Singapore, is one of the leading providers of solutions dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, identifying online fraud, investigating high-tech crimes, and protecting intellectual property. The company’s threat intelligence and research centers are located in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe.