7 steps to switch your organization to a zero trust architecture

In recent years, zero trust security has gained incredible attention from the government, cybersecurity leaders and regulators.

Many organisations are still fuzzy on what zero trust means, and how to move forward on adopting the framework. With 94% of organisations using cloud computing of some variety and remote work still being common, data has moved well outside the traditional security perimeter, so security strategies must evolve.

In this Help Net Security video, John Grancarich, Executive VP of Product and Growth Strategy at HelpSystems, provides insight into how the biggest threat in cybersecurity today is not the next attack but rather the implicit trust organizations grant to access their critical resources. He also outlines how organizations can switch to a zero trust architecture in just 7 steps.