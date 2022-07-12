A look at the bring your own browser (BYOB) approach

Recently, Microsoft retired IE 11 in favor of Microsoft Edge, which claims to be more secure than Google Chrome, with built-in defenses against phishing and malware.

Does this mean security teams have one less application to worry about securing? The reality is no one browser owns the market. Even though Chrome is leading the pack, it is definitely not the only game in town.

In this Help Net Security video, Dor Zvi, CEO at Red Access, discusses how security teams need a new browser-agnostic approach to the bring your own browser (BYOB) at work situation.