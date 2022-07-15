The proliferation of money mules and how behavioral biometrics can combat this form of fraud

In the first half of 2022, BioCatch estimates fraudulent transfers to money mule accounts totaled $3 billion and that there are approximately 2 million mule accounts in the US. Additionally, researchers found that the average mule transaction amount is $1,500 – a low amount to avoid detection when executing mule campaigns at a large scale.

In this Help Net Security video, Erin Englund, Threat Analytics Lead at BioCatch, explains what money mules are, why are they becoming so prevalent, and how we can defend against them.