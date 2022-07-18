How to prepare your organization for a Slack or Office 365 breach

Whether it’s Slack or Office 365, communication and workflow apps are an essential tool for organizations to collaborate efficiently regardless of geography.

However, using any of these as a primary communication channel, replacing email and knowledge management repositories, makes it a new target to exploit that contains sensitive information.

In this Help Net Security video, Ofer Maor, CTO at Mitiga, discusses the top security considerations for organizations to prepare for and minimize the potential impact of a Slack or Office 365 breach.