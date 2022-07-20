Conceal and Carahsoft join forces to protect government customers from ransomware

Conceal announced a partnership with Carahsoft to protect government agencies from ransomware using the Conceal Platform which incorporates intelligence-grade, zero trust technology.

“Conceal has developed a powerful new approach to ransomware protection that uses isolation to prevent malware from targeting an organization’s users and infrastructure, and executing on endpoints,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “This partnership allows Carahsoft and our reseller partners to provide our Government customers with unprecedented security for their end users, network and data.”

“Government agencies rely on Carahsoft to recommend and provide the most advanced security technology available to protect their infrastructure and assets from ransomware and other threats,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “This partnership enables government customers to access the Conceal Platform to detect, defend and isolate their networks, users and data from today’s most insidious threats using intelligence-grade technology.”

The Conceal Platform provides detection of cyber threats before they can infiltrate the network by processing all code to determine whether or not it is malicious and placing suspicious content in isolation so malware cannot execute. It is comprised of three integrated products:

ConcealBrowse which secures users by protecting every endpoint from malicious threats

ConcealSearch which shields the network from reconnaissance and attacks by fortifying online activity without attribution to your enterprise

ConcealCloud which safeguards cloud resources through isolation by regularly churning the underlying network infrastructure

The dedicated Cybersecurity and Law Enforcement teams at Carahsoft bring together industry-leading software and hardware solutions to support Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations.