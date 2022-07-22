Acrisure acquires Catalyst Technology Group and ITS to expand its cyber services offering

Acrisure announced that it has acquired two Managed Service Providers (MSP) within its Cyber Services division: Catalyst Technology Group and ITS Inc.

Catalyst Technology Group, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, offers small-and-medium size businesses enterprise-class IT support with a specialty in streamlining processes for greater customer ease. ITS Inc., based in Bar Mills, Maine, provides IBM system design, integration and consulting services to industries including manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and education.

Acrisure Cyber Services leverages best-in-class security products, modern AI techniques and cloud-native architecture to minimize clients’ risk. Through these new MSP partnerships, Acrisure clients gain access to Microsoft products, licenses, and Azure Cloud services; Dell computers and components; Cisco networking equipment and software; 24-hour Microsoft help desk; IBM Hardware and Software products and services, and most importantly, the engineering experience to install and support all the above.

“Catalyst and ITS are entrepreneurial organizations with strong leadership and deep customer relationships. Our clients will greatly benefit from an expanded Cyber Services offering with these capabilities added to our solution,” said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Acrisure.

Since officially launching earlier this year, Acrisure Cyber Services has rapidly expanded its capabilities to offer complete cybersecurity protection to existing and new Acrisure clients. As part of Acrisure’s “high-tech human” approach of marrying client relationships and advisory with best-in-class technology, this offering further solidifies Acrisure’s ability to help protect and grow what its clients have worked so hard to build.

“Cyber risk is a threat to organizations of all sizes, but small and mid-size companies are especially vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated attacks. Additionally, cyber insurance carriers are raising the bar for minimum protection needed to secure coverage,” said Bill Meara, President, Acrisure Cyber Services. “We provide a single solution that is customized to their unique risk profile, size, industry and more. Now, with Catalyst and ITS we’ve created a holistic IT solution.”