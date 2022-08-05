MI-X: Open source project helps you understand whether you are exploitable

In this Help Net Security video, Ofri Ouzan, Security Researcher at Rezilion, talks about MI-X (Am I Exploitable?), an open source tool aimed at effectively determining whether a local host or a running container image is truly vulnerable to a specific vulnerability by accounting for all factors which affect actual exploitability.

The tool prints the logical steps it takes in order to reach a decision and can generate a flow chart depicting the complete logical flow.

If you’re at Black Hat USA 2022, you can learn more about MI-X. Ofri Ouzan and Yotam Perkal will be at the Arsenal, doing demos and answering questions on Thursday, August 11, starting at 10AM.