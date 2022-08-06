Deepwatch names Lori Cornmesser as SVP of Channel Sales and Alliances

Deepwatch announced that Lori Cornmesser has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Alliances. Cornmesser brings decades of commercial leadership experience to the role, where she will be responsible for driving Deepwatch’s channel strategy and expanding the partner ecosystem.

Cornmesser joins from CyCognito, where she built the first partner program for the company as Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales. Prior to that, she held positions as VP of Worldwide Partner and Alliance Sales at Infoblox, VP of Global Channel Sales at Ixia, and several roles at Juniper Networks including Head of Worldwide Partner Development and Head of Global Managed Services & Service Provider Channel Sales.

“Deepwatch continues to meet the rapidly growing need for managed detection and response services, and I’m extremely excited about the opportunity Deepwatch has for continued growth through the channel,” said Cornmesser. “I’m thrilled to join the Deepwatch team and I look forward to building upon our valued partner relationships to capitalize on the tremendous demand for security services together.”

“We are proud to have Lori join Deepwatch,” said Carl Helle, Chief Revenue Officer. “Our go-to-market is 100% channel and Lori will play a key role in achieving our company mission and growth goals. We are excited to see the Deepwatch channel strategy evolve and expand under Lori’s guidance. We will leverage her proven leadership experience in sales, business development, and marketing for the channel and our technology alliance partners.”

Deepwatch offers a cloud-based platform and the MDR service, a proposition to customers and partners with strong economics for resellers. With a “partner first” approach since its founding, Deepwatch is committed to offering the best partner program in the industry. Deepwatch continuously collaborates with partners on marketing and sales strategies while also providing technical support, training, and advanced certifications.

In addition to MDR, Deepwatch offers managed services for endpoint detection and response (EDR), vulnerability management (VM), threat hunting and firewall management. Powered by the Deepwatch security operations platform and delivered by teams of security experts, Deepwatch’s services provide detection so organizations can mitigate risk, automate response and contain threats.