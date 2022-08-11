NAVEX names Julia Mair as CMO

NAVEX has named Julia Mair as the company’s CMO, reporting directly to CEO and president, Sean Thompson.

Mair brings to NAVEX a proven track record of leading global marketing organizations, developing innovative go-to-market strategies and executing with impact. A business-to-business marketing veteran, Mair joins NAVEX from Clarivate, a publicly held information services company based in more than 40 countries, where she served as Chief Marketing, Communications & Sustainability Officer.

She also held the CMO role at Sterling, a publicly held background and identity solutions company, and served in various senior leadership roles at The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, and LexisNexis.

“Julia has a sterling record of growing businesses by leveraging data and technology-driven marketing strategies,” said Thompson. “She will be stepping in to lead an already dynamic, dedicated marketing team, helping us perform at an even higher level. As we continue to build on NAVEX’s industry leadership, Julia’s expertise makes her uniquely qualified to advance our mission.”