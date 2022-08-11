Syxsense Zero Trust enables security teams to build access policies and remediation workflows

In Las Vegas, at Black Hat USA 2022, Syxsense announced Syxsense Zero Trust, a module within Syxsense Enterprise that enables endpoint compliance with Zero Trust Network Access policies (ZTNA). Zero Trust initiatives require focus on endpoint protection, but traditional authentication solutions lack the ability to evaluate device health, ensure granular policy compliance, and automate risk remediation.

Syxsense’s new Zero Trust module was designed to serve as an organization’s “Trust Evaluation Engine” for endpoints. Not only does it offer visibility and control over network access policies, but also enables security teams to build access policies and remediation workflows to ensure ZTNA compliance.

“As organizations work to build a Zero Trust strategy, many are facing implementation challenges. One of those challenges is the ability to ensure that endpoints accessing the network are trustworthy and conform to policies. Most solutions simply accept or deny access without an understanding of the current Device Security Posture,” said Ashley Leonard, CEO of Syxsense.

“In talking with customers, they wanted the ability to evaluate endpoint access for ZTNA based on policies and if not compliant, be able to apply fixes or remediate in real time to enable proper access. Syxsense Zero Trust does just that by allowing organizations to have full control of endpoints and automating the end-to-end process.”, Leonard continued.

The power of Syxsense Zero Trust lies in three key areas. First, the granularity of parameters IT can use to report and act on device compliance. For example, is a laptop accessing your NetSuite server after hours and with an IP address from an unfamiliar location? If so, block it.

Second, the power to enforce compliance with Zero Trust policies prior to granting access on an asset-by-asset basis. And third, the automated remediation of non-compliant endpoints, which could include patching the system, enabling an antivirus tool and making sure it is up to date on patterns, emailing IT about unauthorized access, and much more.

When combined with the policy playbooks and using workflow orchestration and automation tool of Syxsense Cortex, these tools give organizations an endpoint evaluation and network access solution for Zero Trust.

The specific features of Syxsense Zero Trust include:

Visibility into all endpoints’ configuration and state of compliance using a single agent.

Build access policies based on a large array of configuration and security parameters, setting policies for each individual corporate asset.

Automate the immediate enforcement of access policy requirements and remediation of non-compliant endpoints using the Syxsense Cortex remediation engine.

Verify trusted user authentication requests via the Syxsense console or optionally, connect with external multi-factor authentication (MFA) tools to provide a “go, no-go” security status of devices. For example, if a customer uses Duo, Okta, or other MFA tools, connect those tools with the Syxsense API and it will report compliance on each endpoint looking to access corporate assets.