IRONSCALES partners with Distology to protect organizations from phishing attacks

IRONSCALES has partnered with Distology, to expand the distribution of email and messaging platform cybersecurity solutions to organizations throughout the UK and EMEA.

“As business networks of all sizes are becoming increasingly distributed across cloud services, cybersecurity concerns continue to rise. Security teams are struggling with phishing attacks slipping through existing technology and are lacking awareness training to adequately equip employees. IRONSCALES integrated email security and security awareness training solution is needed now more than ever,” said Russell McGuire, CRO of IRONSCALES.

“We are excited to partner with Distology to protect organizations and their employees across the UK and Europe from phishing attacks.”, McGuire continued.

Research from Distology has found that 46% of IT leaders believe their biggest cybersecurity risk lies in the advancements in threats and technology, signalling they believe the technical debt in their cybersecurity strategy will leave their organization more susceptible to attack. Additionally, more than one-third of IT leaders see the risks in their employees not being educated enough to identify cybersecurity threats.

IRONSCALES and Distology’s partnership enables distribution of IRONSCALES’ email security solution to protect organizations from phishing. IRONSCALES integrated phishing simulation and security awareness training will help IT leaders train employees on how to identify and flag phishing attacks, which reduces overall cybersecurity risk within these organizations.

“IRONSCALES’ email security solution includes simulation and training programs which makes it a full-bodied solution that we know our partners will find significant value in,” said Lance Williams, Chief Product Officer, Distology.

“Here at Distology, our goal is to provide security solutions that create long-term, positive impacts for IT teams and their orgnaisations, which is why we are excited to welcome IRONSCALES to our vendor portfolio.”, Williams continued.