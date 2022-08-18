Raytheon launches secure watch and data service for government and military employees

Raytheon Blackbird Technologies has released NexGenTrac, or NGT, Watch and NexGen Global SIM, a wearable device and global data service that provides situational awareness and secure communications.

“For government, military and other organizations that need to meet safety protocols for their globally deployed workforce, NexGenTrac Watch provides global situational awareness, secure communications and personnel accountability in the convenience of wearable device” said Troy Smith, director of Raytheon Blackbird Technologies.

NGT Watch uses the proprietary global data services of Blackbird’s NexGen Global SIM technology to provide secure mission-critical communications, emergency signaling, and safety and accountability status. As a result of its design, NGT Watch can be deployed as a standalone capability anywhere in the world where connectivity is paramount, and network service is managed by cybersecurity and defense industry experts to protect user data.

“Today’s missions require secure and global connectivity for a remote workforce, and many organizations are challenged by expensive and complicated data plans,” said Smith.

“Using decades of experience developing secure global communications systems, we developed NexGenTrac Watch in combination with our NexGen Global SIM technology to solve both of these problems for our customers, all while providing a feature-rich, customizable mobile experience.”, Smith continued.

NGT Watch and NexGen Global SIM product features include:

NexGenTrac

Position location reporting.

Duress signaling.

Data encrypted at rest.

Local and remote data wipe.

Integration with Gotham back-end server.

Team Situational Awareness (SA).

Personnel safety and accountability.

LTE modem enables stand-alone functionality.

NexGen Global SIM

Cellular coverage for a global workforce.

Compatible with eSIM/SIM enabled mobile devices.

Secure connectivity.

Data transfer cost reductions.

Available in tiered or fixed price models.

Available in eSIM, SIM, or MFF2.