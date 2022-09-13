Reimagining the approach to incident response

Today’s harsh reality is that incident response based on manual efforts is no longer successful for security teams. Staying on top of thousands of daily security alerts is exhausting and is nearly impossible to assess manually, especially for security analysts experiencing alert fatigue, and becoming numb to the endless alerts that come in on a daily basis. However, missing even one incident can contribute to risk exposure.

In this Help Net Security video interview, Cody Cornell, Chief Strategy Officer at Swimlane, tackles the ins and outs of incident response and talks about alert fatigue, automation, and much more.