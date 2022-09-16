Arrcus FlexMCN delivers cloud connectivity as a managed service to enterprises

Arrcus has released Arrcus FlexMCN that CSPs, co-location providers and telcos can leverage to deliver multi-cloud connectivity as a managed service to enterprises.

FlexMCN, built on Arrcus’ ACE platform, is available in an array of form factors – in containers, on virtual machines, as software on white box hardware and via the cloud.

Cloud connectivity is evolving beyond a single hyperscale public cloud to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and customers are simultaneously demanding flexible architectures to address their networking needs.

Telcos delivering 5G services can also leverage FlexMCN for secure end-to-end connectivity for multi-access edge computing (MEC) at the edge to multi-cloud environments. Arrcus’ FlexMCN is a solution that provides a consistent architecture for the distributed cloud.

Roy Chua, founder and principal of independent research and analysis company AvidThink, said, “To meet evolving enterprise market needs, networking solutions now need to provide secure, programmable connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Arrcus FlexMCN provides the flexibility to deploy on premises or in the cloud, allowing select industry verticals to stay in compliance with data-residency (GDPR) and HIPAA requirements.”

The FlexMCN solution consists of ArcEdge as a secure data plane software, coupled with ArcOrchestrator, now available on premises and off premises, to simplify and expedite the setup of cloud operations. By leveraging ArcOS for routing, FlexMCN enables the deployment of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud networking across cloud domains, and secure connectivity for workloads across cloud instances.

“With FlexMCN, Arrcus is delivering a solution targeted at the diverse needs for multi-cloud networking (MCN),” said Scott Raynovich, founder and chief analyst of Futuriom.

“With a modular and flexible package of network operating system, orchestrator and high-performance networking, and routing delivered in any form factor (microservices or virtual machine), FlexMCN serves the needs from enterprise to service providers, whether they are looking at building their own MCNs on premises or developing services in the cloud.”, Raynovich continued.

FlexMCN provides multi-tenancy support that delivers the tenant isolation and network segmentation that large enterprises need. FlexMCN’s orchestration provides role-based access control, allowing granular access to network infrastructure, and preventing malicious access.

Multi-tenancy also enables managed service providers to share the FlexMCN ArcOrchestrator with multiple tenants and allows each tenant to have its own view of its network infrastructure.

“CSPs, co-location providers and telcos have an opportunity to create new monetization streams with the delivery of secure multi-cloud connectivity as-a-service to enterprises,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus.

“The Arrcus FlexMCN solution uniquely provides them with a flexible, programmable, automated platform that accelerates time to revenue.”, Ayyar continued.

FlexMCN shortens multi-cloud networking setup time from days to hours – operationally simplifying ongoing management by automating and orchestrating with popular frameworks including HashiCorp Terraform, Ansible Playbooks and REST APIs, and can enable network connectivity across clouds including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.