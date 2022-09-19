How safe is the cloud infrastructure of educational institutions?

83% of educational organizations confirmed they store sensitive data in the cloud. With educators and students constantly sharing that information, they are more concerned about insider threats than other industries. 48% of respondents in this sector consider cybersecurity risks associated with their own employees to be the biggest ones.

This Help Net Security video reveals that 47% of educational institutions suffered a cyberattack on their cloud infrastructure within the last 12 months. For 27% of them, incidents in the cloud were associated with unplanned expenses to fix security gaps.