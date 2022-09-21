3 free Linux security training courses you can take right now

Linux Server Management and Security

University of Colorado / Instructor: Greg Williams, Lecturer

This course dives into how Linux works from an enterprise perspective:

In week 1 we will look at what Linux is used for in the enterprise. By the end of week 1, you will be able to differentiate between different versions of Linux and understand how they are used in an enterprise environment.

In week 2, we will explore how Linux systems are configured. By the end of week 2, you will be able to demonstrate different Linux commands and how they are used. You will also be able to interact with a Linux system.

In week 3, we will explore Linux authentication mechanisms and how to add users and user controls to a Linux system. By the end of week 3, you should be able to demonstrate how to appropriately add users to a Linux machine and secure them.

In week 4, we will explore how to harden a Linux system. By the end of week 4, you should be able to classify different technologies to secure Linux and differentiate access control methods for Linux applications.

Introduction to Linux for Cybersecurity Crash Course

Instructor: Grant Collins

Learning how to effectively navigate and interact with Linux can be an important part of your learning journey in cybersecurity. This crash course walks you through the basics including how to configure your own Linux environment, navigate the command line, and apply our basic knowledge to a security use.

Why are we learning about how to change and create new directories, create new files, and file permissions? Part of the learning process before transitioning into the specific use cases for cybersecurity is learning the very basics. Once you get the basics down, you can start to apply your knowledge and run specific programs for security.

Securing Linux Systems

LearnQuest / Aspen Olmsted, Professor and Program Director

This course is a good for anyone preparing for the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam or just interested in learning more about Linux. This course aims to prepare you for working as an information technology professional. In this course, you will be introduced to ownership, authentication, and authorization. It drills into creating security through backups and redundancy, and concludes by looking at how to secure the perimeter of a network and systems.