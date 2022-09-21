Agent-based vs. agentless security: Pros and cons

In this Help Net Security video, Mark Nunnikhoven, Distinguished Cloud Strategist at Lacework, discusses agent-based vs. agentless approaches in security.

Ransomware is proliferating and Log4j showed us that zero-day threats are lurking around every corner. These threats cost more than a simple million-dollar cryptocurrency payout. They damage reputations, stress out teams, and cost millions of dollars in lost revenue.

The false argument about agent-based and agentless security approaches obscures the fact that each of these approaches has shortcomings that leave companies exposed to vulnerabilities. But when combined, these approaches provide a level of protection that is truly differentiated.