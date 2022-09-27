David Alexander joins Everbridge as CMO

David Alexander as Chief Marketing Officer at Everbridge is responsible for leading the global strategy and vision for the Everbridge brand, and the go-to-market motions for the Company’s market-leading Critical Event Management (CEM) product suite. David reports to Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Vernon Irvin.

“David is a seasoned marketing executive that has led digital transformation, demand acceleration, and revenue growth for some of the most innovative technology companies in the world throughout his career in technology,” said Vernon Irvin.

“He is recognized for building sustainable, disruptive marketing and sales teams that create scalable demand, revenue growth, and world-class customer experiences. David will be responsible for continuing to build and transform how customers and partners interact with the Everbridge portfolio and global brand.”, Irvin continued.

As the pioneer of the critical event management (CEM) category, increasingly a CEO- and Board-level imperative, Everbridge and its mission grow in importance every day as the world navigates a rising number of complex and rapidly changing concurrent critical events.

Powering ‘resilience’ on behalf of its customers for the past 20 years, the Everbridge mission and brand represent a commitment to keeping people safe and business and digital operations running.

Prior to joining Everbridge, David served as Senior Vice President of Global Demand, Operations, and Field Marketing at F5. Before F5, he was the Senior Vice President of Marketing at SAP Concur. He also held multiple senior-level marketing positions at Microsoft driving its cloud transformation with the launch of the Office365 offering and the development of its Worldwide Inside Sales team.

“There has never been a more important time for enterprises and governments to manage risk, communicate with employees and citizens, and help people back to work safely,” said Alexander.

“Everbridge supports an impressive list of the world’s top businesses with their enterprise resilience solutions and serves as the top global provider of countrywide public alerting systems. I look forward to further building on our world-class brand that truly represents a platform for powering positive change.”, Alexander continued.

David is also a board member of Love Takes Root, which is a charitable organization whose incredible mission is to “deliver charitable, educational, and humanitarian support of the children of the world for a sustainable future.” Love Takes Root currently supports and enables the children at the LaConcorde orphanage in Jacmel, Haiti. David has a BBA in Marketing from Texas A&M University.