Shawn Rabourn joins PKI Solutions as CTO

PKI Solution announced that Shawn Rabourn has been added as Chief Technology Officer.

With over two decades of full-range information security and identity management experience in engineering, design, and architecture roles, PKI Solutions is pleased to have Shawn Rabourn join the team.

Shawn worked 21 years at Microsoft. Shawn’s most recent role was as a Senior Security Consultant with the ACE Infrastructure Services team, the consulting arm of Microsoft IT Information Security and Risk Management.

With the ACE team, he assisted customers in Active Directory (AD), Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS), PKI/ADCS, and Forefront Identity Manager (FIM) specialized engagements and many other security-centric opportunities, as well as held ownership of 40 IT Security Standards, and held a security officer role for certain business-critical Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) responsibilities.

“PKI as an assemblance of technology has truly proven itself to be resistant to obsolescence and is included in every vision of the future. A great PKI can serve as an excellent deterrent to determined adversaries in a world where our IT infrastructure is constantly under attack,” said Shawn.

“I am excited to have Shawn join us as we continue our growth with the launch of PKI Spotlight. Shawn’s experience in delivering PKI consulting to organizations around the world will enable us to not only expand our consulting capabilities but will enable us to continue to mature PKI Spotlight,” said PKI Solution’s president and founder, Mark B. Cooper.

Shawn, who describes himself as a “Hyperspecialist”, earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Colorado State University. He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.