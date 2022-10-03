The impact of DevSecOps practices on software development

A trending practice for application security, DevSecOps includes integrating security early in the software development life cycle (SDLC) and enables the delivery of reliable and secure applications.

Without following DevSecOps best practices, software releases may contain quality and security flaws, necessitating additional time and money to fix them in post-production.

In this Help Net Security video, Daniel Riedel, SVP Strategic Services at Copado, talks about what DevSecOps is, and how it impacts software development.